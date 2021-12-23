Poroshenko to Arrive in Ukraine in Early January - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko did not appear on Thursday for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigation and will return to the country in early January, his lawyer Ilya Novikov said.

"He will arrive in the first half of January as he promised," Novikov told reporters.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers suspect Poroshenko of high treason in the case of coal supplies from Donbas.