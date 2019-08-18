UrduPoint.com
Portland Police Arrests At Least 13 People As Right-Wing, Anti-Fascist Groups Rally

Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least 13 people were arrested in the western US city of Portland during a rally held by far-right wing demonstrators and counterprotesters, the city police said.

On Saturday, a protest by hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys organization were met with a similar amount of anti-fascism protesters. Clashes broke out between the protesters.

"Officers made 13 arrests, including 11 adults and 2 juveniles," the Portland police tweeted.

Police officers seized weapons, including chemical sprays, knifes and a stun gun, from the demonstrators.

At least six individuals were treated by local fire services for minor injuries received in the protest.

Hours before the demonstration, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he would closely watch the protests and was considering designating "antifa," the nickname given to the anti-fascism protesters, as a terrorist organization.

