Prague Requests New NATO Session for End of This Week to Discuss Steps Against Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Czech Republic has requested a new NATO session for the end of the week to discuss possible coordinated steps in light of its diplomatic row with Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Prague informed its NATO allies "about the reasons for the expulsion of 18 Russian embassy employees and Russia's subsequent retaliation" at the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, held on Tuesday.

"The Czech Republic thanked its allies for their expressions of solidarity so far and requested a joint statement at the @NATO level. Subsequently, the Czech Republic asked its allies for another #NAC meeting at the end of this week to discuss other possible coordinated steps," the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.