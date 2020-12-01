(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Soviet and Russian art critic, and President of the Moscow-based Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts Irina Antonova passed away on Tuesday at the age of 98, the museum's press service told Sputnik.

"Irina Aleksandrovna has passed away," the press service said.

Antonova graduated from Moscow State University in 1945 and was invited to work at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. She served as the director of the museum from 1961-2013. After 2013, Antonova became the honorary president of the museum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over Antonova's death, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the president knew her very well and appreciated her deepest expert knowledge.

"A sad event - Irina Antonova has passed away. Putin knew her very well, he visited her museum several times, appreciated her expert deep knowledge. The president has extended deep condolences in this regard," Peskov told reporters.

Antonova is a full holder of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland and winner of a number of other Russian and international awards.