Price Of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% To Trade Slightly Above $21,000

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slightly Above $21,000

The price of bitcoin has accelerated its growth by more than 10%, hovering above $21,000, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The price of bitcoin has accelerated its growth by more than 10%, hovering above $21,000, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 10.26% as of 12:52 GMT and reached $21,140. The daily maximum, according to the exchange, amounted to $21,261.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price on more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin rose by 10.1%, to an average of $21,119.

The price of bitcoin is on track to show the first week of growth after three weeks of decline. During the price reduction, in the second half of August and early September, bitcoin fell in total by almost 20% (from $24,400 to $19,800), while since the beginning of this week, it has risen in price by almost 5.5%.

