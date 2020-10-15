UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prigozhin Offers Legal Aid To Omsk Hospital To Defend Against Navalny's Malpractice Claims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Prigozhin Offers Legal Aid to Omsk Hospital to Defend Against Navalny's Malpractice Claims

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin offered legal assistance to Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny blamed the medical facility for malpractice, Prigozhin's Concord group said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin offered legal assistance to Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny blamed the medical facility for malpractice, Prigozhin's Concord group said on Thursday.

In early October, Navalny told Der Spiegel that Omsk doctors failed to provide him with adequate medical care, saying that the hospital's chief physician is "worse than secret agents who kill people." According to the opposition figure, Murakhovsky knew that Navalny was poisoned but continued to publicly blame his condition on metabolic disbalance.

According to a letter to Murakhovsky that the Concord group published on VKontakte social network, the hospital's doctors had saved the life of "repeatedly convicted blogger" Navalny "thanks to their professionalism and responsible attitude to their work" but were subsequently subjected to "groundless criticism and accusations of serious violations."

"As a result, some of your colleagues were forced to leave their job.

Within the context, I ask you to accept gratuitously my assistance in the legal protection of your and your colleagues' honor, dignity and business reputation," the letter said.

The businessman said his lawyers were ready to file a class action lawsuit on behalf of the doctors and "recover compensation for moral harm from the slanderers."

Relations between Prigozhin and Navalny became tense after the latter's Anti-Corruption Foundation published an investigation alleging that one of the businessman's companies supplied Moscow schools with low-quality food. Prigozhin denied owing the company and filed two claims for 5 million rubles ($64,800) each, against Navalny and his ally, Lyubov Sobol, over defamation.

When Navalny was transferred from Omsk to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment, Prigozhin wired 1 million rubles ($13,000) to the clinic to cover the costs, but the payment was returned. The Concord group linked the refund to the fact that the businessman was under sanctions.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Job Omsk Concord October Moral From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates ..

25 minutes ago

Production of new rare earth hydrogen storage allo ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports new daily record of COVID-19 infec ..

2 minutes ago

New, tougher virus restrictions to be applied in L ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia reports trade surplus for 5th straight m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.