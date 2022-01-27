Projectile Apparently Fired By N.Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone -Kyodo
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A projectile apparently fired by North Korea on Thursday morning landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.
Earlier, the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan.