Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Protasevich Says Did Not Take Part in LPR's Investigative Actions - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel detained in Minsk, said that he did not take part in investigative actions carried out by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), his lawyer Inessa Olenskaya told Sputnik on Friday.

LPR believes that Protesevich was responsible for the transit of people to Donbas who wished to participate in a war on the side of Kiev. The self-proclaimed republic said that its prosecutors have conducted investigative operations against Protasevich in Belarus.

"I met with him today ... No one came to him, he was very surprised in connection with this information, he asked me again several times," the lawyer said.

More Stories From World

