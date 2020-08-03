UrduPoint.com
Protesters Egg New Serbian Lawmakers In Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Protesters in Belgrade on Monday egged several lawmakers from the Serbian newly elected parliament during the first meeting ahead of them being sworn-in.

Earlier in the day, 250 new National Assembly lawmakers were taking their oath of office. A small protest led by a former minister and the leader of the Enough movement, Sasa Radulovic, was taking place outside. Some of his supporters were trying to block traffic and chanting slogans accusing the authorities of betraying national interests and proclaiming illegitimacy of the parliament. Several of the participants were live-streaming on social networks.

During a recess, lawmakers from Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians minority party left the building to take photos.

The protesters began screaming, whistling, and throwing eggs at them. According to lawmaker Elvira Kovac, they managed to hit her colleague, doctor Emese Uri, also an ethnic Hungarian. The police arrested one protester and checked the documents of several others.

On June 21, Serbia held a general election as well as municipal elections and an election for the representational body of the Vojvodina autonomous province.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party has won the general election by gaining 188 out of 250 seats in the parliament. Some ethnic minority parties received seats via a quota system, including Alliance of Vojvodina, which got nine seats.

