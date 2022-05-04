UrduPoint.com

Protesters In Los Angeles Clash With Officers Over Leaked Abortion Ruling - Police

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Protesters in Los Angeles Clash With Officers Over Leaked Abortion Ruling - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) About 250 protesters have clashed with law enforcement officers in the US city of Los Angeles amid the reports that the Supreme Court is going to abolish abortion rights, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Wednesday.

"Update: a group of protestors began to take the intersection. Officers attempted to communicate, clear, and provide dispersal order to the group. The crowd began to throw rocks & bottles at officers. One officer injured (unknown extent). Citywide tactical alert has been declared," the LAPD tweeted.

The number of protesters was estimated at 250. They were escorted by the city police from one of the governmental buildings to a small square in the city center.

On Monday, Politico reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn its decision in the Roe v.

Wade case. The US Supreme Court said that the document is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the court or the final position of any justice in the case. The court has also launched an investigation into the leak.

Abortion opponents have said that the document leak is being a political ploy to galvanize political support and influence the work of the justices.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the ruling.

Related Topics

Injured Supreme Court Police Alert Los Angeles Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.