Protesters in Los Angeles Clash With Officers Over Leaked Abortion Ruling - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) About 250 protesters have clashed with law enforcement officers in the US city of Los Angeles amid the reports that the Supreme Court is going to abolish abortion rights, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Wednesday.

"Update: a group of protestors began to take the intersection. Officers attempted to communicate, clear, and provide dispersal order to the group. The crowd began to throw rocks & bottles at officers. One officer injured (unknown extent). Citywide tactical alert has been declared," the LAPD tweeted.

The number of protesters was estimated at 250. They were escorted by the city police from one of the governmental buildings to a small square in the city center.

On Monday, Politico reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn its decision in the Roe v.

Wade case. The US Supreme Court said that the document is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the court or the final position of any justice in the case. The court has also launched an investigation into the leak.

Abortion opponents have said that the document leak is being a political ploy to galvanize political support and influence the work of the justices.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the ruling.