Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador To Central African Republic

Published January 10, 2022

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Bikantov, the deputy director of the Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, as the new ambassador to the Central African Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Bikantov, the deputy director of the Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, as the new ambassador to the Central African Republic.

"To appoint Bikantov Alexander Mikhailovich the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in the Central African Republic," the presidential order read.

The previous ambassador, Vladimir Titorenko, has been relieved from office by another presidential order.

