Putin, Assad Discussed Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations At Moscow Meeting - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, discussed developments in Afghanistan and Syria, and bilateral relations at their recent meeting in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

The Syrian president paid an unannounced visit to the Russian capital.

"(There was) an extensive exchange of opinions, primarily, on bilateral relations, the situation in Syria and, certainly, in Afghanistan, they also exchanged opinions about further plans to develop cooperation," Peskov told reporters.

Assad has already returned to his country and is currently in Damascus, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"There are certain security considerations that need to be followed, this is quite obvious. It was not announced out of these considerations, the information was presented to media outlets when the Syrian president was already back home," Peskov added.

Peskov also clarified that the meeting was held on Monday, before President Putin decided to self-isolate because of coronavirus cases detected in his entourage.

"Doctors completed their research and all the necessary procedures, and the decision was made then. There is nothing illogical here. At that time, doctors were still carrying out the research, so no one's health is in danger," Peskov explained.

