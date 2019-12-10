Putin Calls Normandy Four Summit in Paris Very Useful, Thanks Macron for Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the summit of the Normandy Four in Paris was very useful and thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the initiative to organize these talks.

"Finally, I think and we all believe that the work was very useful," Putin said at a press conference on Tuesday following the summit.

The Russian president expressed gratitude to the Normandy four leaders, who took part in the event.

"I want to thank Mr. President Macron for his initiative and for the fact that he and German Chancellor [Angela Merkel] pay so much attention to this issue, which is not included in the list of their direct duties. They proceed from the fact that it is important for all of us ” for Ukraine, Russia, and for our neighbors in Europe," Putin stressed.