Putin Calls Situation In Ukraine 'Dead End' As President Not Really In Charge

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:40 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation in Ukraine a dead end, since the country is not ruled by an elected president, but rather by a small group of people with extreme political views.

"The Ukrainian people are not allowed and will not be allowed to form governing bodies that will directly represent their interests ... Ukraine is realistically ruled by a small group of people who claim to have won the struggle for independence and who hold extreme political views, regardless of who the head of the state is in name," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He noted that the leaders that came to power in the country had often relied on the voters from the southeast of the country, but changed their political positions as soon as the elections were over.

"The silent majority voted for them in the hopes that they would fulfill their election promises, but the not so silent, aggressive nationalist minority suppressed their freedom to make decisions expected by the Ukrainian population. They are the ones to truly run the country," Putin said.

The Russian leader called the current situation a dead end, adding it will be difficult to find a way out.

