Putin Congratulates Khadzhimba on Re-election As Abkhaz President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Abkhaz President Raul Khadzhimba on the occasion of his re-election as head of state, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

The second round of presidential elections in Abkhazia was held on September 8.

On Monday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final results - incumbent President Khadzhimba won the vote with 47.39 percent.

"I hope that your activity on the presidential post will continue to contribute to strengthening Russian-Abkhaz relations based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership," the telegram says as quoted by the Kremlin.