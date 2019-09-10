UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Khadzhimba On Re-election As Abkhaz President - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Putin Congratulates Khadzhimba on Re-election As Abkhaz President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Abkhaz President Raul Khadzhimba on the occasion of his re-election as head of state, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

The second round of presidential elections in Abkhazia was held on September 8.

On Monday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final results - incumbent President Khadzhimba won the vote with 47.39 percent.

"I hope that your activity on the presidential post will continue to contribute to strengthening Russian-Abkhaz relations based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership," the telegram says as quoted by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin Alliance September Post

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

51 minutes ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.