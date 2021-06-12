Putin Dismisses Reports of Russia Offering Iran Advanced Satellite System as 'Nonsense'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as "nonsense" and "fake news" US media reports that Russia is preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system.

"We have cooperation plans with Iran, including the military and technical cooperation.

It's just fake news. At the very least, I don't know anything about this kind of thing, those who are speaking about it probably will maybe know more about it. It's just nonsense, garbage," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview in response to a question about the purported Russia-Iran satellite deal.