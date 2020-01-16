UrduPoint.com
Putin: European Court Of Human Rights Sometimes Takes Unacceptable Decisions Yet We Comply

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:34 PM

The European Court of Human Rights sometimes takes decisions that are not in line with the law, but Russia still complies with them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights sometimes takes decisions that are not in line with the law, but Russia still complies with them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

The president met with the working group that will tackle amendments to the constitution.

Putin remarked during the talks that at times someone wants to manage Russia from outside.

"Sometimes, the European court and we comply with all of its decisions unfortunately takes decisions that are obviously not in line with the law, this is unacceptable. But, by the way, we comply even in those cases, as strange as it may seem. But when some interpretations begin that are being forced upon us from outside, this is an overkill, this is too much," Putin said.

