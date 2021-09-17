Putin Hopes There Will Be No Mass Exodus of Refugees From Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Afghanistan is devastated both economically and socially and its residents are fleeing their home country, but Russia hopes there will be no mass exodus of refugees, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The country is in a state of complete economic and social devastation. Many Afghans are fleeing their homeland out of despair. We do hope there will be no mass exodus, no exodus of millions of people, but it is a fact: many people are trying to leave the country and moving to neighboring states," Putin told a joint Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.