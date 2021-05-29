Putin Instructs Diplomats to Monitor Fate of Russian Woman Detained in Belarus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to closely monitor the fate of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Belarus, and provide her with all necessary assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to closely monitor the fate of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Belarus, and provide her with all necessary assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

He said that Putin, in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, raised the issue of Sapega's detention on May 23 after an emergency landing of Ryanair flight. According to the spokesman, her residence permit in Belarus was confirmed to be in force. Peskov also noted that Moscow "cared" about Sapega's fate.

"The president instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to closely monitor the fate of the case of the Russian citizen," Peskov said while commenting on the Putin-Lukashenko talks.

He also noted that Putin ordered the ministry to provide all necessary means of assistance to the detainee, adding that everything regarding Sapega's situation "should take place within the framework of the law.

"

Sapega was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich. She is held at the detention center of the Belarusian State Security Committee.

According to the information provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sapega is suspected of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus in August-September 2020, associated with activities linked to Telegram channels, designated as extremist in Belarus.

Minsk has increased her detention term by two months, and the Russian citizen is expected to be charged within 10 days.

On Friday, a court in the Belarusian capital rejected a complaint regarding Sapega's detention.