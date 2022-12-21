Putin Invites Russian Security Council to Discuss Foreign Policy Concept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, proposed discussing the concept of Russia's foreign policy.

"Dear colleagues, good afternoon! Today we agreed to discuss the concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation, the speaker is Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov," Putin said.