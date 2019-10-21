Putin, Macron Agree in Phone Talks Kiev Must Fulfill All Minsk Commitments

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and stressed that Kiev must meet all its commitments under the Minsk peace accords, the Kremlin press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and stressed that Kiev must meet all its commitments under the Minsk peace accords, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, the sides underlined that the Minsk Package of Measures has no alternative as the basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Kiev must unconditionally implement all the agreements reached in the Normandy four format and in the Contact Group," the press service said in a statement.

"This primarily concerns the withdrawal of forces in two agreed sections of the contact line at the settlements of Petrivske and Zolote, as well as the implementation of the Steinmeier formula in the Ukrainian legislation, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Russian president reiterated the importance of the thorough preparation of the much-anticipated Normandy Four summit in order to develop new steps in the context of the full implementation of the Minsk accords.