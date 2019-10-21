UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Agree In Phone Talks Kiev Must Fulfill All Minsk Commitments

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:05 PM

Putin, Macron Agree in Phone Talks Kiev Must Fulfill All Minsk Commitments

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and stressed that Kiev must meet all its commitments under the Minsk peace accords, the Kremlin press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine and stressed that Kiev must meet all its commitments under the Minsk peace accords, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, the sides underlined that the Minsk Package of Measures has no alternative as the basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Kiev must unconditionally implement all the agreements reached in the Normandy four format and in the Contact Group," the press service said in a statement.

"This primarily concerns the withdrawal of forces in two agreed sections of the contact line at the settlements of Petrivske and Zolote, as well as the implementation of the Steinmeier formula in the Ukrainian legislation, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Russian president reiterated the importance of the thorough preparation of the much-anticipated Normandy Four summit in order to develop new steps in the context of the full implementation of the Minsk accords.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev All

Recent Stories

China's top diplomat says 'confident' of investmen ..

46 seconds ago

Two arrested over racism that forced FA Cup match ..

48 seconds ago

Balochistan Chief Minister approves Hub's Eastern ..

50 seconds ago

Turkish Armed Forces Deny Ankara's Use of Chemical ..

56 seconds ago

NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

3 minutes ago

Young man found hanged in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.