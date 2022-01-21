Putin, Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The issue of deployment of Russian military bases in Venezuela was not discussed in a recent phone conversation between presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Putin and Maduro held a phone conversation on Thursday.

"No, this issue was not specifically touched upon, was not raised. On the whole, bilateral Russian-Venezuelan cooperation is very multifaceted and partnership-based. The most diverse aspects of this interaction were discussed yesterday during the conversation," Peskov told reporters.