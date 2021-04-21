Putin Notes Importance of Promoting Military Education in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual address to the parliament on Wednesday pointed to the importance of promoting military education in the country.

"The improvement and qualitative strengthening of Russia's armed forces are constantly ongoing.

Among other things, special attention will be paid to the promotion of military education. This should be done both in educational institutions and military training centers at civil universities," Putin said.