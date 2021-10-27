Putin Proposes East Asian Countries to Establish Cooperation Mechanism Against COVID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed East Asian countries to establish a common mechanism against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We propose to establish a regional mechanism of anti-pandemic interaction under the auspices of the East Asian summits. And we will present specific considerations on this matter in the near future through expert channels," Putin told the East Asian Summit.