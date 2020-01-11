UrduPoint.com
Putin Says If Russian Mercenaries Fight In Libya They Do Not Represent Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:54 PM

When discussing reports on Russian mercenaries in Libya, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that even if Russian citizens are currently fighting there, they do not represent Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) When discussing reports on Russian mercenaries in Libya, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that even if Russian citizens are currently fighting there, they do not represent Moscow.

"If there are Russian citizens there, they do not represent the interests of the Russian state and do not receive money from the Russian state," Putin said at a press conference, following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The president was answering a question on how many mercenaries from Wagner private military company are currently operating in Libya.

