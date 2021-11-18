Putin Says Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The summit with US President Joe Biden opened up opportunities for dialogue between Russia and the United States and straightening out relations, something is already being done, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The summit with US President Joe Biden opened up opportunities for dialogue between Russia and the United States and straightening out relations, something is already being done, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The summit with President Biden held in Geneva in June nevertheless opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment, straightening of relations. And it is important that both sides consistently develop the agreements reached. Something is already being done, we have to admit it," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.

Putin noted that joint work had already begun on the problems of strategic stability and cybersecurity.