Putin Signs Law on Fines on Media Outlets for Failure to Label Reports on Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday into law a bill imposing fines on media outlets for failing to properly label mentions of foreign agents.

The legislative initiative was authored by members of the Russian lower house's commission for investigating foreign meddling. The national code of administrative offenses will now feature new articles, specifying responsibility for violation of operating procedures of unregistered NGOs that are funded from abroad while engaging in political activities in Russia.

Under the new law, the failure to properly label information about foreign agents (including both NGOs and invidivuals), and materials provided by foreign agents will be punishable with fines in the amount of 2,000-2,500� rubles� ($27-$33.

88) for individuals, 4,000-4,500 rubles for officials, and 40,000-50,000 rubles for legal entities.

NGOs labeled as foreign agents will also face fines if they release any materials without a special mark saying this content was produced by a foreign agent. The fines will amount to 100,000-300,000 rubles for individuals and 300,000-500,000 rubles for legal entities.

Apart from that, fines for foreign agent NGOs' failure to be properly registered will be increased to 5 million rubles.