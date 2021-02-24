UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law On Fines On Media Outlets For Failure To Label Reports On Foreign Agents

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Putin Signs Law on Fines on Media Outlets for Failure to Label Reports on Foreign Agents

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday into law a bill imposing fines on media outlets for failing to properly label mentions of foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday into law a bill imposing fines on media outlets for failing to properly label mentions of foreign agents.

The legislative initiative was authored by members of the Russian lower house's commission for investigating foreign meddling. The national code of administrative offenses will now feature new articles, specifying responsibility for violation of operating procedures of unregistered NGOs that are funded from abroad while engaging in political activities in Russia.

Under the new law, the failure to properly label information about foreign agents (including both NGOs and invidivuals), and materials provided by foreign agents will be punishable with fines in the amount of 2,000-2,500� rubles� ($27-$33.

88) for individuals, 4,000-4,500 rubles for officials, and 40,000-50,000 rubles for legal entities.

NGOs labeled as foreign agents will also face fines if they release any materials without a special mark saying this content was produced by a foreign agent. The fines will amount to 100,000-300,000 rubles for individuals and 300,000-500,000 rubles for legal entities.

Apart from that, fines for foreign agent NGOs' failure to be properly registered will be increased to 5 million rubles.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Media From Million

Recent Stories

Ex-Nissan CEO testifies in Ghosn-linked Tokyo cour ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination process be expedited in Marda ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria confirms over 1.4M tests so far

4 minutes ago

Railways freight income increases remarkably: DS

4 minutes ago

11 irregular migrants held in south eastern Turkey ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani delighted with successful completion of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.