Putin submits reform plans to Russian parliament

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.

The bill on the amendments, available on the website of the lower house State Duma, proposed changes including the transfer of some power away from the presidency.

The reforms include giving parliament the power to name the prime minister and limiting the president to only two terms in total, instead of two successive terms.

Putin announced the changes in his state of the nation address last Wednesday, prompting the government to quickly resign.

There has been speculation that the reforms are aimed at allowing Putin to hold on to power when his fourth Kremlin term expires in 2024.

A group of experts and popular figures has been formed to study the proposals and Putin has promised a public vote on the amendments.