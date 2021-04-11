Putin to Chair Meeting of State Council Presidium Next Week - Reports

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, April 11 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a joint meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to discuss emerging social issues, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

In addition, there will be a meeting of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society next week.

Putin will begin his working week by visiting the city of Engels and the landing site of the first cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the president will hold a meeting on the space industry there.