Putin To Discuss Iran, Syria, Ukraine With Merkel During G20 Osaka Summit - Aide

Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss Iran, Syria and Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss Iran, Syria and Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting in Japan, [the sides will] discuss the relevant issues on the global and regional agenda, including the perspectives of the Ukrainian inner crisis' settlement, the situation around Iran and the international assistance to the peace process in Syria," Ushakov said.

The Japanese city of Osaka will host the G20 summit from Friday to Saturday.

