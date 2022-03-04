UrduPoint.com

Putin Told Scholz Kiev Must Comply With Demilitarization Requirement - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Putin Told Scholz Kiev Must Comply With Demilitarization Requirement - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine has to comply with the requirements on nuclear-free status, demilitarization, denazification, recognition of Crimea and the republics of Luhansk and Donestk (LPR and DPR), the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine has to comply with the requirements on nuclear-free status, demilitarization, denazification, recognition of Crimea and the republics of Luhansk and Donestk (LPR and DPR), the Kremlin said on Friday.

"This means the neutral and nuclear free-status of Ukraine, with mandatory demilitarization of the country as well as denazification of the Ukrainian state, recognition of Crimea belonging to Russia, sovereignty of the DPR and LPR in the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear German Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

At least 90 per cent of Punjab's population gets v ..

At least 90 per cent of Punjab's population gets vaccinated against COVID-19: Mi ..

40 seconds ago
 Shoigu Briefs UN Chief on Reasons for Russia's Spe ..

Shoigu Briefs UN Chief on Reasons for Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine - Mo ..

42 seconds ago
 Cogent Communications Informs Russian Companies Wi ..

Cogent Communications Informs Russian Companies Will End Internet Connections - ..

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

Chief Minister condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

47 seconds ago
 Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malaw ..

Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malawi

4 minutes ago
 PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plan ..

PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plants: Hasaan Khawar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>