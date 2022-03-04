Putin Told Scholz Kiev Must Comply With Demilitarization Requirement - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine has to comply with the requirements on nuclear-free status, demilitarization, denazification, recognition of Crimea and the republics of Luhansk and Donestk (LPR and DPR), the Kremlin said on Friday.

"This means the neutral and nuclear free-status of Ukraine, with mandatory demilitarization of the country as well as denazification of the Ukrainian state, recognition of Crimea belonging to Russia, sovereignty of the DPR and LPR in the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Kremlin said in a statement.