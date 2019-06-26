UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump To Discuss Iran, Arms At G20: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Putin, Trump to discuss Iran, arms at G20: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will discuss arms control and Iran and Syria crises on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will discuss arms control and Iran and Syria crises on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Putin is also set to have talks with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

Putin and Trump will meet in Japan's western city of Osaka on Friday.

"As far as the subject of discussions is concerned, a lot depends on the leaders," Ushakov told reporters, adding that they are also likely to touch upon "strategic stability" and Ukraine.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss arms control including New START, a key nuclear weapons agreement that caps the number of nuclear warheads.

Putin said this month that Washington showed no genuine interest in conducting talks on extending the agreement and said Russia was prepared to drop the pact.

The Russian president will meet Britain's May after suggesting that it was time to "turn the page" on the countries' difficult relationship after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury last year.

Putin and May previously met for formal talks on the sidelines of a G20 summit in China in 2016.

Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince will discuss the Russian leader's visit to the kingdom planned for October, while talks with Erdogan will focus on Russia's supplies of S-400 missiles that angered the United States.

Putin is also expected to meet with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel and have a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Syria Ukraine Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Narendra Modi France Visit Trump Saudi Germany Osaka Vladimir Putin Salisbury Japan United States Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan May October 2016 Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture ..

26 minutes ago

Putin to Discuss Iran, Syria, Ukraine With Merkel ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka to carry on wearing 'lucky' yellow World ..

1 minute ago

Iraq must not be dragged into another regional war ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council starts annual ..

1 minute ago

US Does Not Want War With Iran, But Conflict Would ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.