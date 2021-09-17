UrduPoint.com

Putin Urges Russians To Revaccinate Against COVID-19 On Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called for timely revaccination against COVID-19, noting that some of his security, protocol and press service employees did not undergo revaccination on time and fell ill.

"We must not forget to revaccinate on time. I have colleagues ...

from the security service, from the press service, some of whom did not do it (revaccinate) on time ... and here is the result: having to work for some time in conditions of forced isolation," Putin said during his Friday virtual meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

The president added that the most important thing is that the vaccinated pass the infection quite easily, without serious complications.

