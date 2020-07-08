UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi Express Mutual Support On Sovereignty - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin, Xi Express Mutual Support on Sovereignty - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have expressed mutual support on protecting sovereignty and preventing foreign interference, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"Strong mutual support on protecting sovereignty preventing of foreign interference in domestic affairs and the recognition of importance of the international legal norms was expressed," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders spoke about the desire to boost cooperation on the export of hydrocarbons, nuclear energy, aircraft manufacturing and other fields.

More Stories From World

