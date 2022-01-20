UrduPoint.com

Qatar, Turkey Hold 'Intensive' Talks With Taliban on Running Kabul Airport - Doha

The Qatari and Turkish delegations have completed "intensive" two-day talks with the interim Taliban-led (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) government over managing the Kabul airport, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday

"Two delegations from the State of Qatar and the sisterly Republic of Turkey held intensive negotiations, over two days, in Kabul, with the Afghan caretaker government regarding the management and operation of Kabul International Airport. The three parties expressed their satisfaction with the course of talks," the ministry tweeted.

The next round of talks on the Kabul airport will be held in Qatar's capital city of Doha next week, the ministry said.

Qatar and Turkey are seeking a mandate to manage the Kabul airport, shattered during chaotic mass evacuations and withdrawal of foreign troops last fall after the Taliban came to power. The radical movement has agreed to accept technical assistance from Qatar and Turkey but wants to be in charge of the airport's management alone. The talks have continued since August.

