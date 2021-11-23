Radev Offers Condolences to North Macedonian President Over Bus Accident - Reports

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday offered condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart, Stevo Pendarovski, over the deadly bus accident on a highway in Bulgaria that killed 46 North Macedonians, the Bulgarian News Agency (BNA) reported, citing the president's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday offered condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart, Stevo Pendarovski, over the deadly bus accident on a highway in Bulgaria that killed 46 North Macedonians, the Bulgarian News Agency (BNA) reported, citing the president's office.

Radev also offered condolences to relatives of the victims, according to the BNA.

In addition, the Bulgarian leader called on relevant departments to establish the causes of the tragedy, the news agency reported.