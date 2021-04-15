(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The attack on the international airport of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan has been carried out with a drone, the regional Interior Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

On late Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi security agencies told Sputnik that the military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and the airport in Erbil had been subject to missile attacks.

"After the investigation and taking the following measures by the relevant bodies concerning causes of the explosion, which was heard at night in the international airport of Erbil, it was found out that the sound of the blast was caused by the drone that was carrying the TNT explosive and targeted the facility of the international coalition forces in the airport," the statement reads.

The Interior Ministry said that the incident had left no people injured.

"Fortunately, the explosion caused no casualties, however, it inflicted material damage to one of the buildings. The investigation is carried out to determine from where and by whom the drone was launched," the ministry added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.