Record 76mn People Displaced Worldwide, Says Monitor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Conflict in Gaza and Sudan pushed the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) worldwide to a record 75.9 million at the end of 2023, an NGO monitor said on Tuesday
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Conflict in Gaza and Sudan pushed the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) worldwide to a record 75.9 million at the end of 2023, an NGO monitor said on Tuesday.
The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said the figure was a new end-of-year numerical high, with the number of people displaced within their own borders having increased by more than 50 percent in the last five years.
The figure was up from 71.1 million at the end of 2022.
While refugees are those who have fled abroad, internal displacement refers to the forced movement of people within the country in which they live.
In its annual Global Report on Internal Displacement, the IDMC said that 68.3 million people worldwide were displaced by conflict and violence, and 7.7 million by disasters.
Over the past five years, the number of IDPs resulting from conflict has increased by 22.6 million, with the two biggest increases in 2022 and 2023.
At 9.1 million, Sudan has the highest number of IDPs recorded for a single country since records began in 2008, the monitor said.
IDPs account for 18.4 percent of the population of around 49.4 million, according to AFP calculations using United Nations population figures.
In the Gaza Strip, 1.7 million Palestinians were internally displaced by the end of 2023, with 3.4 million new movements.
That means 77 percent of the population of 2.2 million have been forced from their homes, according to AFP calculations based on UN figures.
The bloodiest-ever war in Gaza broke out in October last year.
-
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Police apprehend child rapist
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
More Stories From World
-
Michael Cohen to face defense grilling at Trump trial2 hours ago
-
Two French prison officers killed in inmate's escape2 hours ago
-
Three French prison officers killed3 hours ago
-
UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Transfers, postings banned in WASA4 hours ago
-
UK summons Chinese envoy over 'interference', espionage4 hours ago
-
Fistfights in Georgian parliament as 'foreign influence' bill looms5 hours ago
-
Swiss nursery lets robot do the talking5 hours ago
-
Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week5 hours ago
-
French climber dies in Nepal, two Mongolians missing on Everest5 hours ago
-
EU signs off on asylum overhaul5 hours ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 57 with 22 missing5 hours ago