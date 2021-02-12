UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Urges Uzbekistan To End Persecution Of Outspoken Blogger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rights Watchdog Urges Uzbekistan to End Persecution of Outspoken Blogger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Uzbek government should release Otabek Sattoriy, a popular blogger known for criticizing local authorities, and clear him of "dubious" extortion charges, an international human rights organization said on Friday.

The 40-year-old was detained on January 30 and put in pretrial detention two days later on suspicion of extorting a new cellphone from a prominent local merchant, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a press release.

"Otabek Sattoriy's blogging on sensitive issues such as alleged corruption and farmers' rights has put him in local authorities' crosshairs. Uzbek authorities should release Sattoriy, drop the charges for lack of evidence, and respect and protect freedom of expression," HRW Senior Central Asia Researcher Mihra Rittmann said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the Uzbek court, in 2020, Sattoriy went to a bazaar in the southeastern region of Sherabad and allegedly blackmailed its head into buying him a new cellphone, threatening to shoot a damning report.

What happened in actuality, according to Sattoriy father's account of the events, as quoted in the press release, was that the blogger went to shoot a video about the market's conditions but was prevented from filming by unidentified men, who then broke his cellphone.

 Citing a February 7 video on YouTube by another Uzbek journalist, the watchdog said the market head reached out to the blogger and offered to replace the broken phone with a new one. On January 30, when the merchant met with Sattoriy outside the latter's home to hand him a new phone, several plainclothes officers detained the blogger, claiming that the phone was part of an extortion scheme.

The watchdog recalled Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's pledge of commitment to freedom of media, saying that it should mean that bloggers like Sattoriy are let carry out their reporting activities without fear of arbitrary persecution.

Related Topics

Corruption January February 2020 Market YouTube Media From Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

9 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

24 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

36 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayatâ€™s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.