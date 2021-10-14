Rising Energy Prices Must Not Slow Change to Global Green Economy - IMF Finance Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Rising energy prices around the world must not slow the global transition to a "green" economy based entirely on renewable and zero carbon footprint fuels, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Finance Committee Chair Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"We can never let the energy prices be used as an argument to slow down the green transition: We should step up our investments in renewable energy," Andersson told a press conference after a meeting of the IMF Finance Committee.

Andersson said in an official communique after the meeting that the IMF member states would work together to accelerate the transformational reforms to help build a more resilient and sustainable global economy.

The IMF and its member states remained committed strongly to further accelerate climate action in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Accords, she added.