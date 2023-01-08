Road Accident in Senegal Kills 40, Injures at Least 100 Others - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) About 40 people have died and at least 100 have been injured in a road accident after two buses smashed into each other in Senegal's Kaffrine, the Senenews media outlet reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The report said that the preliminary death toll stood at 38, and at least 100 people were injured.

It added that the bus en route from Dakar crashed into another bus proceeding from Kedougou.

Senegalese President Macky Sall announced a three-day mourning from January 9.