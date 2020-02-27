CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Romanian Health Ministry's State Secretary Horatiu Moldovan said Wednesday the country had officially registered the first coronavirus case.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that an Italian citizen had been in the country on February 18-22.

The Italian was diagnosed with coronavirus upon returning home.

"A positive test result for coronavirus was obtained at the Matei Bals Institute [Bucharest]. This is a patient from Gorj county," Moldovan said on the air of Antena 3 television channel.

The official said the patient had previously been quarantined. He was one of those who had contact with the infected Italian citizen during the latter's visit to Romania.