Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Romanian President Says Hopes Country Will Join Schengen Zone in 2023

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday expressed his hope that the country will become part of the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone this year, having proved its ability to protect state borders.

"Romania has once again demonstrated that it fully meets the criteria for Schengen integration by managing its external borders responsibly and efficiently. The decision in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen this year will be a very important signal to our citizens of belonging and trust in the common European project," Iohannis told reporters.

He added that Romania has also proven that it can protect the EU's external borders.

In December 2022, EU interior ministers agreed on Croatia's accession to the Schengen zone but postponed decisions on Bulgaria and Romania.

Austria blocked the two countries' accession, saying that their efforts to combat illegal migration on their territories were insufficient. Illegal migration is a security threat not only for Austria, but for the entire EU, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at the time.

Vienna's decision drew bitter criticism from Bulgaria and Romania. Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party, represented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, called on the Austrian coalition government, which includes the Austrian People's Party and The Greens - The Green Alternative, to reconsider the veto.

