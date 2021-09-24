RPT - US to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United States is working to identify ways to provide more comprehensive assistance to Haitian migrants following the resignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, a State Department Spokesperson told Sputnik.

The State Department confirmed that Foote submitted his resignation to State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday. A letter of Foote's resignation saying that his move was made in protest of the deportation of thousands of Haitians apprehended at the southern US border was shared on social media. Foote said that he would not be associated with the United States' "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti.

"We are working to identify ways to provide more comprehensive assistance going forward. Over the long-term, the U.S. government is committed to working with the Haitian government and stakeholders across Haiti to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law, increase inclusive economic growth, and improve security and the protection of human rights in Haiti," the statement said.

Washington is now is working with the International Organization on Migration to ensure that returning migrants from Haiti are met at the airport and provided with immediate assistance, according to the State Department.

The state department thanked Foote for his service in this role.