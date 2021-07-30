The Russia Today (RT) broadcaster has started accepting applications for the fourth edition of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for best journalism from conflict zones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Russia Today (RT) broadcaster has started accepting applications for the fourth edition of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards for best journalism from conflict zones.

"Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards recognize the brave media professionals working in conflict zones. The Awards welcome contribution from freelance journalists, those working for alternative media or who are part of global news platforms alike," the description on the competition's official web page read.

The awards will be granted in three categories Best Written Journalism From A Conflict Zone; Best Video Journalism; and Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War.

The latter will include both video and written reporting on post-conflict recovery.

The winners will be announced on November 30. Each will receive a monetary prize of 200,000 rubles ($2,700).

Alkhateb, who was working for RT Arabic as a freelance correspondent, was killed in the shelling by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria on July 30, 2017.

The awards were established by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.