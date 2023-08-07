Open Menu

Russia Accuses US-Led Coalition In Syria Of Dangerous Drone Fly-Bys

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Russia Accuses US-Led Coalition in Syria of Dangerous Drone Fly-Bys

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A senior Russian military official at the Syrian reconciliation center accused the US-led coalition on Sunday of flying its drones dangerously close to Russian fighter jets over Syria.

"Russian pilots acted extremely professionally taking timely measures to avoid a collision with the coalition's UAVs," Rear Adm.

Vadim Kulit told a news briefing.

A large MQ-9 Reaper drone closed in on a Russian Su-35 jet in the sky over Raqqa on Saturday morning. The second instance of dangerous behavior by another US-made Reaper drone happened near the northwestern town of Ed Dana in Idlib province just hours later when the unmanned aircraft flew less than 100 meters (328 feet) away from a Su-35.

