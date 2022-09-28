UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 40,017 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Russia has registered 40,017 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 20,909,731, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

The nationwide death toll increased by 111 to 387,054, while the number of recoveries grew by 61,515 to 19,921,826, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 4,041 new cases, taking its total to 3,188,991.

