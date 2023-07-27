Open Menu

Russia, Africa Can Significantly Increase Mutual Trade In Near Future - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia, Africa Can Significantly Increase Mutual Trade in Near Future - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and Africa are able to significantly increase mutual trade in near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like to note that trade between Russia and Africa reached $18 billion last year.

It is one of the obvious results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. I am sure that we all are able to increase trade more significantly in near future," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

