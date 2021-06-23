UrduPoint.com
Russia Appreciates Level Of Military Cooperation With Sudan - Shoigu

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:58 PM

Russia appreciates the achieved level of military cooperation with Sudan and is determined to continue contacts on all issues, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Yassin Ibrahim

"Today we have the opportunity to discuss topical issues of Russian-Sudanese military cooperation. We appreciate the achieved level of our cooperation. We are determined to continue contacts on all issues," Shoigu said.

He thanked his colleague for participating in the Moscow Conference on International Security.

In turn, Ibrahim noted that the military delegation of Sudan had visited Kubinka near Moscow on Tuesday, where they got acquainted with the memorial "Memory Road", where "they made 1418 steps to victory."

"Everything was great. We were also at the exhibition. Everything was organized at a high level. Thank you for the high organization of this event," Ibrahim said, noting that "there are three issues that I would like to discuss."

