UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Backs Extension Of New START For Maximum 5-Year Period - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:37 AM

Russia Backs Extension of New START for Maximum 5-Year Period - Foreign Ministry

Russia considers it expedient to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States for the maximum stipulated five-year period, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russia considers it expedient to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States for the maximum stipulated five-year period, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It is obvious that the practical implementation of these ideas implies difficult and in many respects innovative work.

We believe that the extension of New START for a five-year period would contribute to the achievement of success in this area," the ministry said in a statement published shortly after the start of the inauguration of new US President Joe Biden.

At the same time, Moscow expressed hope that the new US administration would take "a more constructive position in dialogue with Russia and will take into account all aforementioned points."

"For our part, we are ready for such work on the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests," the statement says.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same United States All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 minutes ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

40 minutes ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

2 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

2 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.